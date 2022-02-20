Kodak Black Shows Off Leg Injury After Being Shot During Super Bowl Weekend In LA

Kodak Black takes to Instagram to show off his leg injury after being shot in Hollywood, offering up some thoughts on the incident.

Right before Super Bowl weekend kicked off, ICE-T took to Instagram to warn everybody to be on their squares because it’s not a game in Los Angeles. For the most part, Super Bowl LVI weekend went off without too many problems, but the person who learned a hard lesson was Kodak Black.

While posted up outside a club in Hollywood outside of Justin Bieber’s party, Kodak Black and three others were hit by bullets. None of the injuries were life-threatening, but getting shot anytime and anywhere is not a fun time. Kodak posted videos soon after, documenting him heading home like nothing happened, but later hopped on Instagram live to address the incident.

As Kodak says in the video, he isn’t hiding the fact he got shot and is taking the “it is what it is” approach to the situation. To still be alive is a blessing after being shot at that close of range, and everyone is lucky the injuries weren’t more serious.

Hopefully, after this Kodak rethinks how he is moving because this situation could have went south quickly.

