One couple have set the bar incredibly high for online dating. A TikTok video telling the story of Max, 25, helping Tinder match Alyssa, 20, through labour on their fourth date has gone viral.She tells the whole romantic story, from swiping right to family life.“Max and I had been together for eight weeks before he came to my birth,” Alyssa explains in the video. “And out of those eight weeks, he’d probably only gone on three or four dates with me, the [next] date was him coming to my labour and birth and delivery.”On the day of their fourth date,...

8 DAYS AGO