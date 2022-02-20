ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s first winter street festival ‘Winter Brew’ comes to Lincoln Square

By Marcella Raymond
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — It’s the first outdoor festival of the year, and you still have time to go!

Winter Brew in Lincoln Square ends at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Enjoy over 40 craft beers from Chicago area breweries. There are familiar local names such as Dovetail, Alarmist, To Know Is To Love, Goose Island, Phase Three and Beef Sipped. There are lagers, pilsners and ales — even a warm beer.

An outdoor festival in February also helps small businesses during a month when foot traffic is low.

For more information, check out: www.lincolnsquare.org

