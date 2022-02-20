ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Here's how Ohio's senators voted

By Targeted News Service
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aio7w_0eK83dEr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkPus_0eK83dEr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BHQF_0eK83dEr00

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted Feb. 11-17:

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (S. 3541), to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a resolution (S. Res. 519), supporting an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion.

There were no key votes in the House.

Senate

Senate Vote 1:

FDA COMMISSIONER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Califf to be the Department of Health and Human Service's Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Califf was the agency's commissioner for a year at the close of the Obama administration then became a medical professor at Duke University; he is a biomedical scientist. A supporter, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said Califf "knows the agency well, understands the value of innovation underway in academia, and knows firsthand how the private sector is advancing cutting-edge science that can benefit all Americans." An opponent, Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said Califf has failed to commit to changing "FDA's processes to ensure it does not make the opioid overdose epidemic worse than it already has." The vote, on Feb. 15, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.

YEAS : Sherrod Brown D-OH

NAYS : Rob Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 2:

INTERNATIONAL SECURITY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary for international security affairs at the Defense Department. Wallander, currently president and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, was a senior official in the Obama administration specializing in Russia. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "As one of our nation's top experts on Russian affairs, her leadership is vital right now." The vote, on Feb. 16, was 83 yeas to 13 nays.

YEAS : Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 3:

MILITARY RESEARCH: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Honey to be deputy under secretary for research and engineering at the Defense Department. Honey, a retired Air Force officer, has more recently been a research official at Defense and at the Defense Advanced Projects Agency. A supporter, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said: "If we are truly committed to preserving our defense technological superiority, it is vital that we confirm Dr. Honey as quickly as possible." The vote, on Feb. 16, was 94 yeas to 1 nay.

YEAS : Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 4:

COVID VACCINATION: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617) that would have barred funding for the implementation of federal COVID vaccination requirements. Lee said the requirements from the Biden administration were "treading deeply into the personal medical choices of Americans without an act of Congress authorizing them to do so." An opponent, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said the requirements were needed because "we all want this pandemic to end; we want our schools to stay open safely; and we want people to be able to go to work safely and go about their lives like before." The vote, on Feb. 17, was 46 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS : Brown D-OH

YEAS : Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 5:

CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617), sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., to extend funding for the federal government though March 11. A supporter, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., said the extension would give time for Congress to work out "the details of full-year appropriations bills to meet the needs of the American people." The vote, on Feb. 17, was 65 yeas to 27 nays.

YEAS : Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Here's how Ohio's senators voted

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
David Honey
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#House#Duke University#Americans#The Defense Department
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Reuters

Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces...
POLITICS
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

994
Followers
706
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy