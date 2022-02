What did Bethel’s Calvin Filmore Christopher, North Carolina’s “most prolific inventor” create that earned him such a title back in 1935 by The State magazine?. By some accounts, Christopher registered more than 100 inventions with the U.S. Patent Office. At least two will be on display at the Canton branch of the Haywood County Library during the month of February: a filling station machine — an early calculator of sorts — that calculated the price of gasoline per gallon and was patented in 1930, and a dinner pail, which contained moveable compartments.

14 DAYS AGO