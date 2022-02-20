Former USD 383 preschool nurse arrested for child sex crimes

A former nurse at a Manhattan-Ogden early learning center has been arrested for numerous child sex crime charges.

Riley County police officers arrested Joshua Manuel Penabaz, 44, 612 Osage St., Friday afternoon in connection with alleged sex crimes that spanned several years. Officers said the charges are “numerous,” and include 72 counts of rape, six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said in an email that Penabaz’s arrest wasn’t associated with any of his previous employment, but the investigation is ongoing.

Penabaz is being held in Riley County Jail on a $1 million bond.

USD 383 Director of Early Learning Elisabeth Nelson said in an email to parents Friday evening that Penabaz worked as a nurse at College Hill Early Learning Center, and that he voluntarily resigned his position earlier that day.

It’s the second time in less than a year that a former USD 383 employee has been arrested for sex crimes involving a child. Last June, police arrested 31-year-old Aaron Zachry on charges including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Zachry worked for the district from August 2018 until he was officially fired last July. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 25 in Riley County District Court.

Riley County police is requesting anyone with additional information or concerns to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112.