Report confirmed that overall, Loveland police are good. Thank you, former councilor Kathi Wright, for your remarks directed toward the mayor and Councilor Samson during public comment at Tuesday night’s council meeting. You’re absolutely right that the Jensen Hughes report confirmed what many of us know from our experiences with the Loveland Police Department — that overall, our police are good people who do the best they can in a wide variety of unpredictable circumstances. We shouldn’t be afraid to say that. The majority of the department deserved our support when bad officers acted dishonorably and cruelly. In situations like the Garner case, it’s vitally important that our elected officials, along with the public, wait for facts and not jump to conclusions or give hasty remarks about what should happen next.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO