ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A year after the January 6 insurrection, similar threats are happening all over the world

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BSgQ_0eK81pVv00

We remember what happened in Washington on January 6th of last year, and security experts say similar events are happening all over the world.

Professor Dean Alexander, director of the Homeland Security Research Program at Western Illinois University, told WBBM in the past few years violent attacks on legitimate governments have been seen from Australia and New Zealand to Indonesia, Thailand, England, Germany, and Slovenia and elsewhere.

He said the world has seen "several dozen cases of parliaments being attacked either very aggressive protesting, threats of violence, to actually breaching perimeters, breaking into parliamentary grounds, arson."

The pandemic has fueled much of the unrest.

"The primary impetus for these types of attacks, were groups, individuals either aligned directly with a political group, or extremist group, fringe group who embraced different extremist tenets and they opposed by-in-large different pandemic measures by the sitting government or in some cases the lack of adequate pandemic measures," Alexander said.

"The important aspect is appreciating that these challenges do exist and trying to avoid embracing extremist tenets and threatening and utilizing violence, the pandemic is problematic enough and leveraging violence or threatening violence is not going to reduce the problem," Alexander said.

And Alexander explained when the seeds of doubt are sprinkled across democracy, that can lead to extremism.

"When you question the legitimacy of elections, when you question the legitimacy and goal of sitting governments and you question basic institutions, then some of these folks may look for an answer and the answer may be this other group that they have become affiliated with this, this fringe group or this pseudo solution that they can embrace and say 'this is going to solve their issue.'

And he continued some specific fringe movements seen in the United States have taken root across the globe.

"We've seen internationally, U.S.-based or contrived for lack of a better term, conspiracies, whether it's sovereign citizens or QAnon, that's actually shown presence in dozens of countries so those are contributing factors to the perception that there is fragility in the democratic system," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Voices: We should be outraged by Trudeau’s efforts to shut down the Canadian trucker protests

By now, I have made my feelings on the Canadian trucker convoy crystal clear. Far from a “worker’s revolution” or “labor strike,” this is right-wing astroturfing, using owner-operator truckers to protest vaccine mandates. There is nothing left-wing about it, and as a leftist I do not support the goals of these petty bourgeois disruptors.Paraphrasing Voltaire biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, however, I can disapprove of what these folks say while also defending to the death their right to say it. The right to protest, petition, assembly, and have your voice heard — no matter how onerous, odious, or obnoxious your beliefs...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Criminal gangs clash in central Mexico, 16 people die -authorities

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen people died in Mexico’s central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy