'I am ecstatic': Delta boys swimming pleased despite ending 7-year sectional title streak

PORTLAND, Ind. — Delta boys swimming's streak of seven straight Jay County sectional titles ended on Saturday, yet the team's mood was anything but dejected.

Head coach Laura Seibold-Caudill and her team were, instead, proud. The Eagles won six events and finished second overall to Norwell despite losing five seniors, including two state champions, from last year's dominant squad, and Seibold-Caudill lauded the group's ability to bond and exceed expectations.

"I am ecstatic. These kids came together and pulled-off an amazing meet ... more importantly (than the win) is the character and quality of the people that we have," Seibold-Caudill said. "We came a lot closer (to winning) than we ever should have because of the people. If we had maybe another guy in the backstroke and another guy in the breaststroke, we might have done it."

Seibold-Caudill has coached for 51 years, yet said this year's team has impacted her life perhaps more than any she's been around. She commended their support for one another, sportsmanship and positivity, always staying true to the life-long values sports are meant to instill.

Seniors Eli Arnold and Brad Shue were leaders all season and have been since they arrived in 2017-18. They led the program on Saturday to wins in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as individually taking the 200 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle titles, respectively.

Seibold-Caudill said the pair embodies what sports are meant to be about, not just winning, but becoming better people. She's seen them set the right example for the next generation of Eagles swimmers, headlined by freshman Zach Baty who dominated the 500 Freestyle, and said they'll go on to "make a difference in the world."

Arnold brings a positive energy. Last year he helped convince his older brother, Sam, to return to the pool for his senior season after sitting out his junior year. In 2021-22, Arnold felt the sport take its toll on him, yet he's glad he battled through to end his last sectional on a high note.

"Swimming is a really mentally draining and tough sport. I never really thought about quitting but it definitely is very hard and not very much recognition, so it's hard to keep coming back," Arnold said. "I'd say now is a good time (to end). Obviously, there's a lot of emotions, bittersweet, but I wouldn't rather have a different team for my senior year even though we just fell short. I love every guy on this team and it was amazing to spend this last year with them."

Unlike Arnold, who dawned the team's signature bleached hairstyle, Shue was fully committed to Delta's postseason traditions and entered the sectional finals with a shaved head.

It served him well as he nearly won two events, losing the 50 Freestyle by just 0.04 seconds before taking the 100 Freestyle title. He then anchored the team's final two relay winners.

He accomplished what he set out to do, so now the pressure is off. The team will go into state and simply enjoy their last competition together.

"I was really not happy with losing only by 0.04 seconds. That was a tough one for me, but it was the flame that lit the fire underneath me to go for the 100," Shue said. "The real goal is just getting (to state). Once we get there, we're just going to have fun with it. This is the last go-around. The guys at state are just insane, so just do as well as you can and just have fun."

Shue also praised Baty, who appears to be Delta's next top swimmer. Baty set the program's freshman record in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 4:56.50 minutes in the prelims, and his finals-winning time of 5:01.97 was nearly 21 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and almost 15 seconds faster than the 2021 champion.

Baty said he plans to break the program's record in the event by the end of his high school career.

"He has endless opportunities. I think he can be amazing," Seibold-Caudill said. "He's going to get better and better because he's going to train year-round, and that's what excites me."

The individual story of the meet, however, was the absence of Muncie Burris senior Justin Xia.

Xia set a pool and sectional record last season with a 100 Breaststroke time of 58.60 seconds, and he and his team were hoping for another record-setting performance this season before a nagging injury ended his high school career.

His left knee started bothering him in mid-December, so he took a few weeks off before the discomfort resurfaced in mid-January. Two weeks ago, the pain worsened, and Xia's doctor told him to avoid high-intensity swimming.

Xia still doesn't have an official diagnosis and begins physical therapy next week. It's a disappointing end for an Owls legend, especially since he's not sure if he'll swim in college, but he maintained a positive view of the unfortunate situation.

"It's tough to wonder what could've been, but at the end of the day I have to prioritize my health over achievements. In two months none of this will matter, my life will be completely the same, so it wasn't worth it," Xia said. "Hopefully, someone will come along and break my records because that'll indicate the team is getting better. I just hope I had a positive impact."

East Central Indiana programs had the most success in diving, as five local athletes, three from Delta and two from Muncie Central, will advance to regionals at Fort Wayne South Side at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Delta junior Tre Phillips took the sectional title with a score of 401.10. Seibold-Caudill had seen Phillips struggle mentally throughout the season, psyching himself out before the conference meet by overthinking beforehand.

So she arrived at Jay County early, apart from the swimmers, and gathered the boys and girls divers together for a stress-relieving game of UNO. It out Phillips in the mindset he needed to thrive, and he executed all three of his dives for a convincing win.

"Tre Phillips set the world on fire tonight with diving ... he's somebody who gets in a meet and stresses and thinks too much about too many other things," Seibold-Caudill said. "(I told him) we're going to play cards, and that's what we did ... Why? To distract him ... and look what he did. He won."

Final results

Team scores:

Norwell (451) Delta (426) Bluffton (288) Adams Central (162) Muncie Central (162) Jay County (161) Muncie Burris (158) Huntington North (157) Blackford (117) South Adams (18) Bellmont (7)

200 medley relay: First place - Norwell, 1:37.71; second place - Bluffton, 1:42.38; third place - Delta, 1:46.34; fourth place - Huntington North, 1:48.98; fifth place -Adams Central, 1:49.08; sixth place - Muncie Central, 1:50.64; seventh place - Jay County, 1:51.11; eighth place - Blackford, 1:52.97

200 freestyle: First place - Eli Arnold, Delta (1:50.81); second place - Jakob Peterson, Norwell (1:53.53); third place - Gabe Hotmire, Delta (1:57.59); fourth place - Cooper Kowalski, Huntington North (1:59.49); fifth place - Bryson Mayer, Bluffton (2:00.50); sixth place - Carson Hiester, Norwell (2:01.15); seventh place - Isaiah Bushong, Muncie Burris (2:01.32); eighth place - Nicholas Lyons, Jay County (2:01.42)

200 individual medley: First place - Caleb Geimer, Bluffton (1:57.97); second place - Zach Baty, Delta (2:01.99); third place - Kellen Zimmer, Norwell (2:06.87); fourth place - Brayden Bowman, Delta (2:07.03); fifth place - Marin Melcher, Norwell (2:13.00); sixth place - Kale Meredith, Norwell (2:14.86); seventh place - Caleb Grainer, Delta (2:15.09); eighth place - Kody Coyne, Muncie Burris (2:17.79)

50 freestyle: First place - Jake Kaehr, Adams Central (21.77); second place - Brad Shue, Delta (21.81); third place - Kyle Sanders, Jay County (22.92); fourth place - Michael Reidenbach, Norwell (22.97); fifth place - Brice Hines, Muncie Central (23.3); sixth place - Emerson Graft, Norwell (23.38); seventh place - Theo Tschopp, Delta (23.68); eighth place - Reece Moser, Adams Central (23.76)

1-meter diving: First place - Tre Phillips, Delta (401.10); second place - Jackson Condie, Delta (333.90); third place - Bodie Zimmer, Norwell (293.60); fourth place - Mason Nichols, Muncie Central (281.20); fifth place - Kamryn Wilson, Delta (272.45); sixth place - Finnean Gruver, Muncie Central (262.85); seventh place - Austin Davis, Bluffton (262.30); eighth place - Karsen Favory, Norwell (259.75)

100 butterfly: First place - Broderick Page, Norwell (50.48); second place - Caleb Geimer, Bluffton (50.71); third place - Samuel Peterson, Norwell (57.10); fourth place - Zach Herman, South Adams (58.29); fifth place - Brice Hines, Muncie Central (59.04); sixth place - Caleb Greiner, Delta (59.63); seventh place - Reece Lobsinger, Norwell (59.65); eighth place - Cam Berger, Delta (1:03.07)

100 freestyle: First place - Brad Shue, Delta (48.35); second place - Jake Kaehr, Adams Central (48.94); third place - Colton Schulte, Huntington North (49.80); fourth place - Michael Reidenbach, Norwell (49.85); fifth place - Kyle Sanders, Jay County (50.74); sixth place - Braxton Malott, Blackford (51.50); seventh place - Theo Tschopp, Delta (52.33); eighth place - Emerson Graft, Norwell (53.57)

500 freestyle: First place - Zach Baty, Delta (5:01.97); second place - Eli Arnold (5:22.86); third place - Gabe Hotmire, Delta (5:22.90); fourth place - Cooper Kowalski, Huntington North (5:27.58); fifth place - Carson Hiester, Norwell (5:27.97); sixth place - Marin Melcher, Nowell (5:30.80); seventh place - Gage Palilonis, Muncie Burris (5:32.68); eighth place - Bryson Mayer, Bluffton (5:41.55)

200 freestyle relay: First place - Delta, 1:29.31; second place - Bluffton, 1:30.97; third place - Norwell, 1:37.26; fourth place - Adams Central, 1:37.87; fifth place - Jay County, 1:37.93; sixth place - Blackford, 1:41.66; seventh place - Muncie Burris, 1:42.37; eighth place - Huntington North, 1:54.93

100 backstroke: Frist place - Broderick Page, Norwell (52.61); second place - Colten Schulte, Huntington North (54.46); third place - Brayden Bowman, Delta (55.40); fourth place - Jakob Peterson, Norwell (56.94); fifth place - Ethan Hidy, Blackford (1:00.80); sixth place - Dalton Rodgers, Bluffton (1:01.03); seventh place - Reece Lobsiger, Norwell (1:01.11); eighth place - Nicholas Lyons, Jay County (1:03.38)

100 breaststroke: First place - Kellen Zimmer, Norwell (1:00.61); second place - Kale Meredith, Norwell (1:05.10); third place - Kody Coyne, Muncie Burris (1:06.65); fourth place - Joshua Monroe, Jay County (1:07.23); fifth place - James Jernigan, Blackford (1:10.64); sixth place - Josiah Hotmire, Delta (1:11.23); seventh place - Eric Redfield, Muncie Central (1:11.48); eighth place - Jackson Shoaf, Adams Central (1:14.95)

400 freestyle relay: First place - Delta, 3:17.79; second place - Norwell, 3:22.74; third place - Bluffton, 3:40.34; fourth place - Huntington North, 3:41.06; fifth place - Muncie Central, 3:47.33; sixth place - Muncie Burris, 3:59.88; seventh place - Jay County, 4:00.90; Adams Central, DQ

Yorktown places third in Fishers sectional

Yorktown scored 299 points and finished third in the Fishers sectional behind Fishers (567) and Hamilton Southeastern (452). The lone sectional-champion Tiger was junior Gannon Crosser, who won the 50 Freestyle with a time of 21.55 seconds.

New Castle finishes sixth at New Palestine

New Castle scored 197 points at the New Palestine sectional on Saturday, finishing in sixth place. No Trojans advanced, but the highest-placing team member was senior Aidan Sipes' second-place finish in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:01.37.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.