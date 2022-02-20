Max Kellerman On Career Comparisons Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: "LeBron Had To Slay The Monster In A Way That MJ Really Didn't Have To. But That's Because MJ Was The Monster."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are and will be compared for many years. These two are considered the greatest players of all time, regardless of the order, Many fans have tried to make a case for each of them, convincing absolutely zero people about changing their minds on the GOAT...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 5