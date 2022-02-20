Max Kellerman On Career Comparisons Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: "LeBron Had To Slay The Monster In A Way That MJ Really Didn't Have To. But That's Because MJ Was The Monster."

The NBA All-Star game was a huge hit last night and it wasn’t just because Steph Curry did ridiculous things on his way to being named MVP. The best part of the night was when the NBA celebrated the 75th Anniversary Team by announcing the 75 best players in the league’s history. Many of those players were in attendance for the celebration, including Michael Jordan, who had a special moment with LeBron James and also talked some trash to Magic Johnson.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO