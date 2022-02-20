ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

The Town Crier: Mush

dailycitizen.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalton, Georgia. Kindergarten. Back in the day. The girls are chasing the boys on the playground. The boys are playing hard-to-get, not for some ploy to induce negative psychology, but because, well, they don’t want to be got. Coming into contact with a girl at that age brings two things: girl...

www.dailycitizen.news

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne Wasn’t a Fan of One Classic Film

American film legend John Wayne did love a lot of movies, even his own. But there was one classic flick that The Duke did not like at all. Consider him not a fan for The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. And John Wayne was part of the cast, too. IDMb offers up a synopsis of the film: “A senator returns to a western town for the funeral of an old friend and tells the story of his origins.” Toss in that James Stewart was also in this film, and Wayne director John Ford was behind the camera.
NFL
Outsider.com

Ethan Wayne Reveals His Favorite John Wayne Westerns

Legendary actor John Wayne was in more than his fair share of films, especially westerns. Though many of them are classics, some stand above the rest. His son, Ethan Wayne, recently threw his hat in the ring regarding his favorites and after reading his explanations, it’s easy to see why he adores them.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Memorable Night Between Lefty Frizzell and Merle Haggard Detailed in New Biography

Nearly 50 years after his passing, 2022 Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Lefty Frizzell remains one of the indisputable pillars of country music. His influence on another country music giant, the late Merle Haggard, is both profound and clear to anyone with ears. Haggard’s vocal style developed in the 1950s when Frizzell’s impact was at its peak. Marc Eliot’s essential Haggard biography, “The Hag,” sketches the time in the ’50s when Frizzell had a personal impact on young “Hag.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Classic Double Cross

Expectations started high in this episode for those among us who love 19th-century American women’s history! Marian immediately mentions to her aunts that “Angel of the Battlefield” Clara Barton is giving a talk at Aurora Fane’s as Ms. Barton tries to raise money for the founding of the American Red Cross. Patent clerk turned nurse Barton worked on the front lines of the Civil War, helping the wounded, cleaning field hospitals, and distributing supplies. She then helped identify and properly bury more than 20,000 missing men after the war. Essentially, Barton did way more than any of the people we will discuss today. Marian and Ada decide to attend her talk together.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Dalton, GA
Dalton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Countrymom

My Great Grandfather Vanished

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I was in my early teens when I learned about my great-grandfather’s disappearance. I’ve always been a researcher so I was fascinated by the tale and wanted to know what happened to him. I sought to learn as much as I could from relatives and go from there. There was no Internet in that day so I was on my own as far as heavy research went.
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Uninvited Guest

Drama! Action! Astounding dresses! It feels like The Gilded Age has finally arrived with this episode. So much happens, and we’re finally not talking about stocks and aldermen but about actually interesting things, like an unwanted naked lady’s maid in your bed. I read some bad take before...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but it would appear that Cupid hasn’t let fly his last shot. On Thursday, March 10, Kelsey Wang will make her Young & Restless debut as Allie, described by the soap as being “a mysterious, young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors.”
TV & VIDEOS
DFW Community News

25 Ways To Celebrate Dr Seuss Day!

March 2nd is Dr Seuss Day! Are you planning a party?. Dr Seuss wrote some of the most beloved children’s books around. Many parents use his birthday to celebrate the books their children love with some special activities, crafts and food. *This post contains affiliate links. Dr. Seuss’ Birthday...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cowboy Movies#Guns#Square Dance
The Independent

Celebrate World Book Day 2022 with the IndyBest team’s favourite childhood reads

Some of the most formative books that you will read in your lifetime are experienced during childhood, whether they were read out loud by a parent, covertly under the covers at bed time or assigned at school.But while there are tons of children’s books out there, there are just a select few that continue to hold very special places in our hearts as adults.With the ability to truly capture their imaginations, finding a book to satisfy your child can be tricky, given there are so many to choose from.So, with World Book Day upon us (this year it falls on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Real Charlie Chaplin review – a gripping study of a complex superstar

From his impoverished alter ego to the many silenced women in his life, the real Chaplin continues to prove elusive – even in his own words – in this inventive documentary. Opening the Gotham hotel press conference for Monsieur Verdoux in 1947, Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977) told journalists to “proceed with the butchery”. I’d read that comment before, but in this expansive documentary the original audiotape is dramatised in the verbatim theatre style of Clio Barnard’s The Arbor, enabling us to see and hear it – sort of. As with their wonderful previous work Notes on Blindness (2016), co-directors James Spinney and Peter Middleton make adventurous use of lip-synced recreations, bringing old audio recordings to new cinematic life as they wrestle with the contradictory spectre of one of cinema’s true pioneers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
News Break
Politics
Odyssey

I Rather Be A Witch Out Of All Supernatural Beings!

Here is a question that people ask. Which supernatural being do you want to be? My answer to that question is a witch. Why do I want to be a witch out of all supernatural beings? The reason why is that I can still live like a human even though I have magical powers. I can still eat food that humans need to eat. Vampires have to consume blood to survive. Some vampires can eat food in some books, movies, and TV shows but blood is still their main necessity. I do not want to drink blood. Werewolves can eat food as well but I do not want to turn into an animal. I do not want to harm people and animals. I want to be fully human and feel like a human. I also do not want to be the remaining supernatural beings because of the same reasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
realitytitbit.com

David and Annie secured millions through their 90 Day popularity

Married couple David and Annie have made millions of dollars (some now changed into Thai baht) since they first made their 90 Day Fiance debut. Now with a spin-off, their fortune has only increased…. After first meeting in a karaoke bar, a romantic connection was straight on the table for...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Anna Karenina review – overthought and underdone

“All ideas are good,” according to the great theatre teacher Jacques Lecoq. “The question is: will they work on stage?” This production is bursting with ideas, but they haven’t reached concrete expression in performance. Director Anthony Lau, designer Georgia Lowe and lighting designer Jack Knowles have...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Parties, pandemics and the paranormal

Getting together with friends after so long has a strange and haunting quality. My friend had a birthday party. It was raucous and fantastic, stretching from the afternoon through to the night, two or more locations apparently, three types of cake, a very nice giant couscous salad, karaoke. I haven’t been to a party in years, which meant I entered feeling thrilled but semi-high with awkward anticipation – I couldn’t quite remember how to stand, or the appropriate greetings, and I was very aware of the thickness of my mascara. The room was filled with people I hadn’t seen since before the events, and they came with their new hairstyles, new children, new homes, new bodies, new griefs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COLUMN: Another Love

That has been my brain worm for TWO DAYS now! This is the kind of thing that happens to me when I am processing a sermon. Before you lock me up, I do have something to share. While suffering Dean Martin’s crooning, I am struck by the absurdity of the lyrics in that song. If you don’t believe me, look up the lyrics. I’m not sure what that song is all about. There must be something going on there I don’t get.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy