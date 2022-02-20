The Town Crier: Mush

Here is a question that people ask. Which supernatural being do you want to be? My answer to that question is a witch. Why do I want to be a witch out of all supernatural beings? The reason why is that I can still live like a human even though I have magical powers. I can still eat food that humans need to eat. Vampires have to consume blood to survive. Some vampires can eat food in some books, movies, and TV shows but blood is still their main necessity. I do not want to drink blood. Werewolves can eat food as well but I do not want to turn into an animal. I do not want to harm people and animals. I want to be fully human and feel like a human. I also do not want to be the remaining supernatural beings because of the same reasons.

