Wanted man from Chesapeake leads deputies, state troopers into multi-city police pursuit

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in Chesapeake led authorities on a multi-city police chase Sunday morning.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 8 a.m. Sunday when deputies were called regarding a suspicious SUV in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven in the 8000 block of Route 17.

When deputies made contact with the driver, officials reported that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officials say the driver refused to exit the SUV and sped off leading the deputies into a pursuit.

The pursuit went into Newport News on Fort Eustis Blvd, then on to I-64 West.



During the pursuit, deputies discovered that the driver was a fugitive from Chesapeake who was wanted on weapons and drug charges and listed as armed and dangerous.

Daniel Thomas Rudy

Virginia State Police then took the lead amid the pursuit. Police say the driver rammed a state trooper at one point before heading into James City County and exiting the interstate.



The driver eventually pulled into a commuter lot off Rochambeau Drive before getting out of the vehicle and fleeing from authorities.

Officials say the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Daniel Thomas Rudy, was quickly apprehended after a brief foot pursuit in the woods by YPSO deputies and state troopers.

He was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury. After he was medically cleared, he was then taken into custody at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.



In addition to the warrant out of Chesapeake, Rudy was also charged with the following crimes:



Obstruction of justice, reckless driving

Driving under revocation, felony evade & elude

Felony hit & run

Felony assault on law enforcement

Felony destruction of property

DUI/illegal drugs

Possession of illegal drugs

Possession of ammo by a convicted felon

There were no additional injuries or vehicles damaged during the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

