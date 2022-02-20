Aroostook County’s Teams, Refs & More from Saturday in Bangor!

The last game of the day on Saturday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was Class D North girls' matchup between #2 Wisdom Pioneers and #7 Katahdin Cougars. Katahdin defeated Jonesport-Beals in the preliminary round after a regular season record of 8-9. Wisdom came to Bangor riding a 15-game winning streak, after their only loss on the regular season on opening night to Class C rival Fort Kent. Wisdom took both regular season contests against Katahdin beating them by 11 points in December and by 4 points on February 5.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO