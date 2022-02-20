ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Aroostook County’s Teams, Refs & More from Saturday in Bangor!

By Jeff Clockedile
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Maine High School basketball tournament for Aroostook County teams, fans, and referees was busy on Saturday. Aroostook County was well represented with 7...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.9 The Rock

Lily Roy’s 30 Points Lifts Wisdom Over Katahdin; Recap & Pics

The last game of the day on Saturday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was Class D North girls' matchup between #2 Wisdom Pioneers and #7 Katahdin Cougars. Katahdin defeated Jonesport-Beals in the preliminary round after a regular season record of 8-9. Wisdom came to Bangor riding a 15-game winning streak, after their only loss on the regular season on opening night to Class C rival Fort Kent. Wisdom took both regular season contests against Katahdin beating them by 11 points in December and by 4 points on February 5.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Sports
Presque Isle, ME
Sports
Aroostook County, ME
Education
County
Aroostook County, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Education
Aroostook County, ME
Sports
Bangor, ME
Education
State
Maine State
Aroostook County, ME
Basketball
Presque Isle, ME
Education
City
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Basketball
City
Presque Isle, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Basketball
Maine State
Maine Basketball
101.9 The Rock

Closings & Delays for Friday, February 18th

Drivers in Aroostook County are being urged to slow down and be careful on icy roads as rain changed to sleet and freezing rain early Friday morning. Some schools are closed today and others will delay opening for safety reasons. Here are the latest closings and delays for Friday, February...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Summer Events to be Marketed Around Maine

Great news if you’re planning events in Presque Isle, Maine. The Star City Committee will help promote the event on their website and in publications in Bangor and Portland “including but not limited to Bangor Metro magazine, Bangor Daily News, The Portland Sunday newspaper, The Star-Herald, The County, and more.” This is an opportunity to get the word out to people in the central and southern parts of the state.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy