Daytona 500 ready to roll

By WSB Radio
 2 days ago
More then 100K race fans pack into sold out Daytona 500

It’s a full house of racing fans in Florida as the Great American Race will get the NASCAR season going. The 64th edition of the Daytona 500 rolls at 2:30 P.M.

Coming into the action, driver Chase Elliot made the announcement he will skip free agency with a new five-year extension to stay with Hendrick Motorsports.

Elliot starts on Row 6 of the Daytona field. On Row 1, it is Kyle Larson alongside Alex Bowman.

More than 150-thousand fans are in attendance at Daytona this afternoon.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

