East High swimmer Drayden Bell wins seventh state title

By Julia Lobaina
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school state swim meet concluded Saturday in Topeka. Wichita East High School senior Drayden Bell looked to add two more titles to his already lengthy resume.

Bell competed in two events, the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. He has dominated in these events since his freshman year, and there was nothing different this time around.

Bell took home first place in both events. He finished the 50 with a time of 20.28, winning his fourth title in that event. In the 100, Bell clocked in at 44.74, taking home his third title in the 100 and his seventh overall.

“Freshmen year, I knew I was going to do good, but if you told me I was going to be state champion in the 100, I would of been like I’m not sure about that one,” said Bell. “But over time it was not about the medaling, it wasn’t about the records and whatnot, to me it was about just swim fast and know that you gave it a hundred percent in the water.”

After graduation, Bell will join the University of Alabama Swim and Dive team.

