ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

GOP state lawmaker sues over state Capitol mask requirements

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against the Illinois house speaker over face mask requirements at the state Capitol.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City sued in Bond County after he and eight other Republican legislators were recently barred from the House floor for refusing to wear masks in violation of House rules, according to The (Springfield) State Journal-Register. Most later participated remotely.

After being removed from the House floor last Thursday, Wilhour called it a “total lack of common sense.”

Jaclyn Driscoll, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, accused Republicans of using the House chamber as a “stage for political theater on the taxpayer’s dime.”

Driscoll declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Illinois has been under an indoor mask mandate, which will be lifted later this month except for in schools as COVID-19 cases drop. Last week, a 4th District Appellate Court invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders for masks in schools and other COVID-19 protections. Pritzker, a Democrat, plans to ask the state Supreme Court to review the ruling.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kelly airs 1st ad of 2022 re-election campaign

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing Wednesday the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year’s much tougher political environment for Democrats. Kelly’s ad highlights his family’s humble finances growing up and paints “too many politicians”...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy