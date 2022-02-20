‘9-1-1’: What’s Next Career-Wise for Eddie?

When we were first introduced to Ryan Guzman’s character in “9-1-1,” we didn’t expect to say goodbye so soon.

As many fans of the hit FOX action drama know, the upcoming season holds the answers to many long-awaited questions. One of those has to do with firefighter Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz.

“I wonder what that’s about,” Buck (Oliver Stark) says.

“I don’t know,” replied Hen (Aisha Hinds). “But I don’t like it.”

Viewers see Eddie, Hen, Buck, and the newest member of the 118 Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), gather around before Eddie shares his news. After his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) voiced his fear of losing his father on the job, Eddie has decided to leave the team.

‘9-1-1:’ What to Expect From Eddie in the Next Episode

However, Ryan Guzman is still part of the show going forward, so what job does he plan on taking in the meantime? We don’t know much at the moment, but the next episode’s synopsis might help us out. It stated that it’ll be “a rough transition” for him. Well, as expected. He’s going from barging into burning buildings to possibly becoming taking a less active position away from his friends.

Fans continue to wonder what Eddie will be up to when “9-1-1” returns in March. We know he’s surviving with his son by working another job. Before Eddie moved to Los Angeles and became a firefighter, he was in the Army. Perhaps there’s a job out there for him there that doesn’t put him in as much danger.

Or maybe, we’re still going to see him in uniform once she shows returns. In early December, the “9-1-1” star teased fans with a selfie posted to his Instagram of the actor in uniform. “Stage 4 Eddie Diaz

Comin soon…”

But that’s not all that got the wheels in fans’ heads turning. The actor included four emojis at the end of his captions. What are they? An army helmet, a medal, a firetruck, and a red bird!

We might not have all the answers to Eddie’s next chapter, but Cinema Blend has a few theories. Since the next episode will feature a bit of a time jump, the show won’t take fans back to where everyone stood on Christmas.

Some fans speculated whether Eddie becomes a 9-1-1 dispatcher once he returns. Maybe his new job focuses more on his son so the two can spend more time together. What if Eddie took a job specifically to benefit Christopher’s condition of cerebral palsy? Maybe he’ll become a full-time caretaker. Even though others see Eddie working a job that requires more action, the possibilities are endless.

As disappointing as the news is, Eddie’s reason for leaving is pretty understandable. His child already lost one parent in a car accident, the last thing he needs is to lose his father.