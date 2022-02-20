Co-Lin’s Britt named NISOD Excellence Award recipient

Winners of the Excellence in Inclusion Awards at Alma College are champions of doing the work to create an inclusive, safe, and just community. Stephany Slaughter, Phillip Andre, Lauryn Bishop and the Kappa Iota sorority were the recipients of the first-annual awards, which were given out during the Unity Celebration at the end of Martin Luther King Jr. week, Jan. 21. According to Damon Brown, vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer, the awards are an acknowledgement that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are being felt across the entirety of the Alma College campus.

