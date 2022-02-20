ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-Lin’s Britt named NISOD Excellence Award recipient

By Daily Leader Staff
Daily Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopiah-Lincoln Community College math instructor Eddie Britt has been selected as the 2022 NISOD Excellence Award recipient. He will be honored at the Excellence Awards Celebration held during the annual...

