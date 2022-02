PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday, Feb. 21, is both a federal and state holiday, but knowing what exactly to call it can be tricky. Some call it George Washington’s birthday, while others call it Presidents’ Day. Those over the age of 60 remember when Feb. 22 was a state and federal holiday to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the man who led Americans to victory and independence, and our first president. But that all changed when Congress rearranged our national holidays. “Presidents’ Day is an unofficial name for the holiday,” said Prof. Andrew Simpson, a Duquesne University historian. “It comes out of some larger...

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO