ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Famous Families! See Celebrity Kids Who’ve Dated Other Stars’ Children Over the Years

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xELed_0eK7xrJz00

It’s a small world! Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and more celebrities’ children have embarked on romantic relationships over the years.

News broke in July 2021 that the comedians’ offspring were dating. The Martin alum’s daughter Jasmin shared Instagram selfies at the time with the Saturday Night Live alum’s son Eric in a touching birthday tribute.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin gushed. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Fans went wild for the news, with one Instagram user writing, “This could turn into the funniest wedding ever!” Another added, “The fact that Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children are a couple makes me extremely happy. … If they have a son, he will be the funniest man on earth I swear.”

The actors costarred in Boomerang in 1993, followed by Life six years later. Lawrence’s daughter has also worked on screen with the Big Momma’s House star, auditioning for and scoring a role in his 2020 flick, Bad Boys for Life.

“Jasmin is in Bad Boys, she makes an appearance at the club scene,” Will Smith told SiriusXM of the actress at the time. “When we walk into the club and the two girls that don’t let us into the club — that’s Martin’s daughter.”

She and Eric aren’t the only couple whose famous parents are tight. In May 2019, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia attended prom with Dolores Catania’s son Frankie.

“That’s my daughter’s prom date. Look how handsome he is,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said in an Instagram video at the time. “Hi, Frankie.”

When Gia began seeing a new boyfriend named Christian the following year, Frankie was “not mad” about her relationship, he told Page Six in March 2020.

“As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” Frankie explained at the time. “At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell.”

A source went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that not only was Gia “happy,” but her family approved of her significant other as well. “Christian is an absolute doll,” the insider said.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities whose children have dated, including Leslie Mann’s daughter Iris and Kate Hudson’s son Ryder.

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Mom of famed octuplets posts 13th birthday tribute to kids

Natalie Suleman's octuplets are officially teenagers. Suleman, who previously went by Nadya, shot to fame in 2009 after giving birth to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai. In a post on Friday, she celebrated the kids and their unusual sibling status. "You are all growing into some...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Martin Lawrence
People

Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'

Kevin Hart's little girl has got a potty mouth already. The 42-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he gave an update on his youngest child, daughter Kaori Mai, sharing that the 17-month-old recently started talking. While he assured DeGeneres that he's a good parent, Hart revealed that his baby girl has already picked up some of his bad language.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Celebrity Apprentice#The Big Momma#House#Christian
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together. There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

How the late Anna Nicole Smith is living on through her teenage daughter

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his former partner Anna Nicole Smith, who died 15 years ago today at age 39. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance,” Birkhead began a poignant Instagram post on Tuesday. “Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Is a Father of 4: Meet His Blended Family With April Love Geary

Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy