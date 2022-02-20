Famous Families! See Celebrity Kids Who’ve Dated Other Stars’ Children Over the Years

It’s a small world! Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and more celebrities’ children have embarked on romantic relationships over the years.

News broke in July 2021 that the comedians’ offspring were dating. The Martin alum’s daughter Jasmin shared Instagram selfies at the time with the Saturday Night Live alum’s son Eric in a touching birthday tribute.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin gushed. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Fans went wild for the news, with one Instagram user writing, “This could turn into the funniest wedding ever!” Another added, “The fact that Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children are a couple makes me extremely happy. … If they have a son, he will be the funniest man on earth I swear.”

The actors costarred in Boomerang in 1993, followed by Life six years later. Lawrence’s daughter has also worked on screen with the Big Momma’s House star, auditioning for and scoring a role in his 2020 flick, Bad Boys for Life.

“Jasmin is in Bad Boys, she makes an appearance at the club scene,” Will Smith told SiriusXM of the actress at the time. “When we walk into the club and the two girls that don’t let us into the club — that’s Martin’s daughter.”

She and Eric aren’t the only couple whose famous parents are tight. In May 2019, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia attended prom with Dolores Catania’s son Frankie.

“That’s my daughter’s prom date. Look how handsome he is,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said in an Instagram video at the time. “Hi, Frankie.”

When Gia began seeing a new boyfriend named Christian the following year, Frankie was “not mad” about her relationship, he told Page Six in March 2020.

“As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” Frankie explained at the time. “At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell.”

A source went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that not only was Gia “happy,” but her family approved of her significant other as well. “Christian is an absolute doll,” the insider said.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities whose children have dated, including Leslie Mann’s daughter Iris and Kate Hudson’s son Ryder.