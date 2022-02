Brennan Othmann (goal, assist), and Will Cuylle (three assists) had multi point games again yesterday, as they both continue their tear through the OHL. Cuylle now has a line of 28-23-51 in 38 games, while Othmann has a line of 34-33-67 in 45 games. Both will get long looks at camp next year. Cuylle is a year older, so it’s expected he will be in the AHL next year, while Othmann will be returned to the OHL for one more season due to the transfer agreement.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO