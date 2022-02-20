ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Person shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Greensboro

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tUwf_0eK7woWj00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Greensboro police.

At 12:26 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the shooting on the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Kernersville officer reflects one year after being shot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One year after he was shot in the face by a suspect, retired Kernersville police officer Sean Houle is trying to make a difference in the lives of others.  His story is now inspiring others across the country. He’s been spending more time with his family and his K-9 Jax, who […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Shots fired into multiple apartments, vehicles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after multiple apartments, vehicles were shot into on Monday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Officers responded to multiple callers reporting 12-20 gunshots in the 1500 block of Woods Road. Arriving officers learned that four different occupied apartments were hit by gunfire. Additionally, four […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Shouldn’t have to go through this’: 10-year-old hides under bed as shots fired into multiple apartments, vehicles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old hid under her bed in Winston-Salem while multiple shots were fired into apartments on Monday. “I dropped my phone because they just started shooting. I went up under my bed,” 10-year-old Aiya Montgomery said. Searching for safety was the only thing on her mind as she heard more than […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Burlington man dies in motorcycle crash on Maple Avenue

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Tuesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue. Arriving officers found Eddie Howard Ratliff, 73, of Burlington, with apparent injuries. Ratliff was pronounced […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
FOX8 News

NC deputy was shot a total of 5 times in upper, lower body

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy who underwent surgery after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop was shot a total of five times, the department said Monday while releasing more details of what took place. A man who was concerned about his unstable son flagged down […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Woman identified after remains found in Huntersville; 2nd person charged with murder

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman whose remains were discovered in Huntersville last month has been identified as a 47-year-old from Rowan County, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Authorities said the remains of Alibria “Libby” Kerns were found along the 1200 block of Comanche Road on Jan. 26 shortly after CMPD investigators […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Wghp#Greensboro Guilford#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Calls report 30-35 gunshots, juvenile shot in the hand in Winston-Salem; community leaders express concern about youth violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Callers reported dozens of gunshots on Saturday night in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the area of 2400 block of Dunbar Street after calls about gunfire. Additional callers indicated that someone had been shot. When they got there, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the hand. The victim was […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police initiative curbing crime at hotels, motels

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro police officer’s initiative is working to reduce crime at hotels, motels and extended stay businesses in the city.  Corporal Norman Luper created the Safe Greensboro Innkeepers Alliance as a proactive way to reduce calls in high crime areas.  Officers identify potential changes business owners can make to improve security […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Lexington man given $1M bond, fled country to avoid arrest for indecent liberties against 5-year-old girl, court documents allege

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being held on a $1 million bond in Davidson County. Court documents allege that Joseph Tapper, of Lexington, was arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child, allegedly with involving a 5 year old girl. He’s also charged with first degree statutory sex offense. Warrants show that […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Videos show moment wooden arches collapse over Hickory bridge

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Hickory released videos Tuesday showing the moment wooden arches over a City Walk pedestrian bridge collapsed last week. The large wood arches were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown. The pedestrian bridge crosses over NC 127. City officials […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy