First COVID-19 cases in Spokane was two years ago today

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3mYP_0eK7whLe00
Copryight: 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — February 20th marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane.

Four COVID patients were flown into the Spokane International Airport from the Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento two years ago. They were then transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked Providence to care for the patients because Sacred Heart was one of 10 hospitals in the country with secured airborne infection isolation rooms.

It came during a time when there were very few cases in the U.S., and Spokane County has had nearly 119,000 COVID-19 cases since then.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 8

Sharon Ness
2d ago

No, February 20 was the first day you lied and deceived by flooding the media with your plandemic propaganda to instill fear in the weak. C19 was just the tool you used to spread your lies.

Reply
5
