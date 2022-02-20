Ole Miss sweeps Charleston Southern

Senior outfielder Kevin Graham hit a home run and drove in four runs in the Rebels' 12-2 win over Charleston Southern. Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD — For the first time in the early portion of the 2022 season, No. 5 Ole Miss trailed in a game.

It lasted for less than half an inning.

Senior outfielder Kevin Graham — who entered Sunday hitless on the season — hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and drove in four runs overall, and Ole Miss pitchers combined to surrender just four hits with 10 strikeouts as the Rebels completed a three-game sweep over Charleston Southern with a 12-2 win in eight innings.

In three games against the Bucs, Ole Miss scored 32 runs.

“Our whole lineup is so deep. We give the pitchers no break,” Graham said. “Even with two outs and nobody on, we can put up five runs in an inning. It’s just a real special group of guys we have that love to compete each at-bat, and we have a really good lineup.”

Leading 3-1, Ole Miss (3-0) blew the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning.

Junior Drew McDaniel made the start for Ole Miss and gave up a home run to the second batter of the game. He finished his effort strong, though, going 3 2-3 innings with four strikeouts and the one earned run to earn the win.

Rebels pitching surrendered six runs in the three games.

“Overall for the weekend, I thought we pitched it well,” coach Mike Bianco said. “Today I don't think we were lights out by any means on the mound. But proud of Drew. I don’t think today, obviously, was his best stuff … but in the innings where he had some traffic on the bases, he competed and got off the field. And that was one of his issues last year. … So, proud of him for hanging in there.”

The Rebels led 3-1 heading into the back half of the fifth and proceeded to tack on eight runs, capped off by a three-run home run by sophomore outfielder Kemp Alderman, who coincidentally led off the inning with a double.

Up 11-2, senior catcher Knox Loposer blooped a ball into center field with the bases loaded in the eighth to force the run-rule.

“I would say that’s probably the best inning of baseball I’ve ever had,” Alderman said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone.”

Tupelo native Hunter Elliott made his Ole Miss debut in relief of McDaniel, throwing 1 1-3 innings without a hit.

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Pregame:

Here is today's starting lineup. Junior Drew McDaniel will start on the mound.

1. 2B Peyton Chatagnier

2. SS Jacob Gonzalez

3. 1B Tim Elko

4. LF Kevin Graham

5. 3B Justin Bench

6. CF T.J. McCants

7. DH Ben Van Cleve

8. C Calvin Harris

9. RF Kemp Alderman

First inning:

Junior Drew McDaniel started off the game with a strike out but surrendered a home run to Charleston Southern's Connor Carter. He got the next two outs, and the Rebels trail 1-0 heading to the bottom of the first.

Senior outfielder Kevin Graham, who was hitless coming into the matchup, hit a two-run home run to right field, giving Ole Miss a 2-1 lead.

Second inning:

McDaniel let two Bucs get aboard, but he got out of the inning unscathed. Senior designated hitter Ben Van Cleve got aboard in the bottom of the inning with an infield single, but the Rebels failed to get a a run across. Ole Miss still leads 2-1.

Third inning:

McDaniel has four strikeouts through three innings. He's recovered well since giving up the early home run. Rebels up 2-1, heading to the fourth.

Fourth inning:

Freshman Hunter Elliott — the Tupelo native making his first career appearance — entered the game with two outs and a runner on first. He made one pitch and got out of the inning. Van Cleve drove in senior Justin Bench from third base on a groundout, putting Ole Miss up 3-1 heading into the fifth.

Fifth inning:

Elliott continued his strong showing, walking a batter but forcing a double play. Sophomore outfielder Kemp Alderman lead off the inning with a double. The bases were then loaded up for Graham, who knocked in two runs with a ground ball single up the middle to make it 5-1. Bench then drove in a run on a ground ball, and T.J. McCants drove a runner in with a double to right center to make it 7-1.

Alderman capped off the inning with a three-run home run to make it an 11-1 game.

Sixth inning:

Charleston Southern tacked on a run on a sacrifice fly to make it an 11-2 game. Ole Miss failed to score in the bottom part of the inning.