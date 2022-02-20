ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘Today’ is much shorter than 24 hours

By Tim H. Mills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many things about faith that run in three’s. Faith, hope and love being three often quoted examples. The Father, Son and Holy Spirit are the three biggest foundational examples. Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego are my personal favorite of three’s. Here is one more example for good measure. Gold, Frankincense...

SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:1-2; quote by George Matthew Adams

Romans Rom.12:1-2 The birth of the baby Jesus stands as the most significant event in all history, because it has meant the pouring into a sick world the healing medicine of love which has transformed all manner of hearts for almost two thousand years. George Matthew Adams (1878-1962) was an...
Pantagraph

LETTER: Look to Bible for answers

The recent tensions around the world are definitely a reminder that globalization is exceeding rapidly. Just think out of the approximately 6,000 years ago that God created mankind, it’s only been 500 years since Magellan explored and found out that the world was round. The olden times mankind thought...
#Newspapers
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
TODAY.com

Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million

A rare painting by Sandro Botticelli of Jesus Christ has sold for more than $45 million at an auction on Thursday. The portrait, titled “Man of Sorrows,” dates back to the early 16th century. It was last sold at auction in 1963 for $26,000.Jan. 28, 2022.
BBC

Couple married for 91 years and still in love

Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for 91 years. As Jewish orphans in Yemen, they married young to avoid being wed outside of their faith and culture. They survived extreme poverty and persecution, and were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel when the state was founded.
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Be Free Babysitter at Sister's Wedding

How much is too much to ask of a loved one on your wedding day?. IBIS World has reported that the wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, and thus certain decisions for a wedding can potentially lead to costly mistakes for those paying for the event. With this in mind, it’s not too hard to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding, and try to cut corners on costs when possible.
BBC

One-word gaffe invalidates thousands of US baptisms

A Catholic priest in Arizona is learning the hard way that "words matter" after a one-word gaffe forced officials to invalidate thousands of baptisms he conducted over many years. Church officials say that the priest, Andres Arango, used the word "we" instead of "I" during baptisms. Catholics believe that only...
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
RELIGION

