Video Games

So You've Decided To Play Destiny 2...

By David Ahmadi
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2 is a constantly evolving game, so if you haven’t touched it even as far back as the Shadowkeep expansion when it went free-to-play, it might be quite different from what you remember. Whether you're a new player or a...

www.gamespot.com

GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
GamesRadar+

10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls 6 all the way back in 2018 to a glimpse at the new Fable adventure in the works from Playground Games, there's countless games that we can't wait to see more of.
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
The Independent

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök preview: New details on Ubisoft’s upcoming DLC

Dawn of Ragnarök is the upcoming third expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. Where the former two took Ubisoft’s Viking saga to Ireland and France respectively, this new instalment will explore the further reaches of Norse mythology in the dwarven realm of Svartelheim. According to the developer, this latest entry into the Assassin’s Creed series is its largest and most ambitious expansion yet.Not only does this new downloadable content bring players to a completely new region to explore, but it also offers 35 hours of new gameplay as well as new...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GamesRadar+

Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then. Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.
PC Gamer

We've seen Void 3.0 and it's going to change Destiny 2 buildcrafting forever

It's official: Destiny 2's grenades are universal now. Recently Bungie gave us a showcase of some of The Witch Queen's upcoming features, including a look at the Void 3.0 rework that's launching alongside the expansion for Season 16. And the big news for Guardians chasing grenade kill bounties is that you'll be able to equip any Void grenade in the game. Want some Axion Bolts for your Hunter? Sure thing. Want to rock Suppressors on your Warlock? Go for it.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it's called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven't discovered they don't come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.
SVG

Battlefield 2042 Devs Cut Ties With Toxic Fans

As it turns out, there's even more bad news for "Battlefield" fans. Among problems with bots, near-constant bugs and a mass exodus of players, communication between DICE and players is breaking down. Lots of things went wrong with "Battlefield 2042," and it seems the game's developers will distance themselves from certain fans that they feel undermine constructive discussion. Specifically, DICE feels that ongoing dialogue on Reddit will only add fuel to the already toxic environment. Interestingly enough, DICE had formerly warned players it would indefinitely shut down the game's subreddit when similar issues surfaced back in January (per PlayStation Lifestyle). Now, it seems the devs haven't gone through with that initial threat exactly, but players won't see DICE responding or answering through the platform anymore.
Elite Daily

So, You've Got A New Job — Here Are 40 Ways To Announce It On Instagram

Congratulations are in order, because you've got yourself a new job. It's always an exciting time when you're about to embark on a brand new adventure. You may be feeling those first-day jitters where you're nervous and anxious to get started and meet everyone, but you've got to celebrate and enjoy the moment right now. Shout it from the rooftops (or just your phone) by posting a celebratory snap with new job Instagram captions.
Polygon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s launch morning: expect queue times

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion is hours away — or it may even be out by the time you’re reading this — but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to log into. Over one million Destiny players pre-ordered the new expansion, which will inevitably cause some difficulties for players trying to get into the game for the first few hours — or even days. Senior Destiny community manager, Dylan “dmg04” Gafner, tweeted earlier this month that players should expect a wait when trying to get into the game.
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
SVG

Destiny 2 Glitch Ruins The End Of The Season

Just for a second, imagine that you have been playing a game for the entirety of a season. You and your friends have been able to defeat all of your foes and complete all the challenges set for you, with the end goal of being given some narrative closure — and a sneak peek at what's next — at the end of the road. Then, to you and your buddies' dismay, that ending is completely ruined due to a technical error. This is exactly what happened for many players at the end of the current season of "Destiny 2," "Season of the Lost."
The Verge

Call of Duty now lets you destroy cheaters with your own automatic god mode

Banning cheaters doesn’t always work because they can usually make another account. So games like Call of Duty are increasingly looking for ways to make it less fun for people to exploit their games — and the latest idea gives honest players a cheat of their own. The new “Damage Shield” in Call of Duty Warzone’s new Ricochet anti-cheat software makes a cheater’s bullets bounce right off you, so you can close in while they hilariously flail around and then destroy them yourself.
