BPD officer confirmed other officers weren’t filming before damaging phone in hit-and-run investigation: docs

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police Officer Nicholas Bell removed a cellphone from a vehicle allegedly involved in an injury hit-and-run collision. The driver had left the scene.

Bell, 29, then approached other officers at the scene, according to court documents. He asked if they were equipped with body-worn cameras.

When he confirmed no one was filming, Bell threw the phone to the ground, another officer says in documents obtained by 17 News. She told investigators Bell picked up the phone and threw it again. And again.

Afterward, she said, Bell walked behind her and said something to the effect that the driver had a nice phone but not anymore and laughed, according to the documents. The phone, an iPhone Pro 12, was valued at roughly $1,000, the documents say, but it appears the damage to it was determined to be less than that.

Police on Thursday said Bell was charged with misdemeanor vandalism following an internal investigation into his actions Jan. 17 while at the scene of the crash in the 2300 block of M Street. The department said Bell damaged the phone in frustration the driver had fled.

“The Bakersfield Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct,” a BPD release said. “While rare, incidents of officer misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated.”

Other officers at the scene notified a supervisor about Bell’s behavior, the documents say. The driver was later identified and has no connection to Bell, police said.

Bell has a court hearing scheduled March 17. He’s out on $5,000 bail.

