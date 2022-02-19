US Ambassador Ken Salazar visits Nuevo Laredo

Representatives from NADBank, the Nuevo Laredo government, Comapa Nuevo Laredo, CEAT and the National Water Commission of Conagua Comisión Nacional del Agua sign a proposal for resolving transboundary wastewater flows in the Rio Grande on Friday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Courtesy /NADBank)

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar visited Nuevo Laredo on Friday to sign an investment and financing proposal focused on reducing and preventing transboundary wastewater flows into the Rio Grande.

Nuevo Laredo will see an investment of $200,000 in technical assistance by the North American Development Bank for a needs assessment of the city’s wastewater treatment plants.

Furthermore, Salazar was briefed prior by members of the Binational Working Group and Overland Partners in a closed-door meeting regarding the designs and plans for the proposed Binational River Park project that will stretch over six river miles between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

According to the NADBank, the financial proposal will outline the investments necessary to replace old and deteriorated sanitary sewer and collection systems, rehabilitate or expand the wastewater treatment plants, and extend the sewer system to areas currently without service.

“Today we’re seeing the fruits of five years of work, showing that we’re now in a new era of binational cooperation. Our countries are now enjoying more and more shared prosperity by working together and integrating more closely. Two nations, one future,” Salazar said during the event.

Over $450,000 have been contributed to Nuevo Laredo and COMAPA, the local water utilities, through the bank’s Project Development Assistance Program. The program itself is funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which for a year and a half has seen NADBank working with Nuevo Laredo to eliminate untreated wastewater discharges into the river.

“NADBank is a unique binational instrument for bringing together all levels of government in both the U.S. and Mexico to collaborate on addressing shared environmental challenges, ultimately improving the quality of life for millions of residents in the region,” NADBank Deputy Managing Director John Beckham said.

Earlier this week, Nuevo Laredo Public Works Director Ignacio Quinones-Pena expressed that there is a large need to clean the river, starting with how the cities address the wastewater. He added that the binational support sets a stage for even more cooperation between nations, whether it be in the restoration of a clean river, a binational park or more.

