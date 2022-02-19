ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

US Ambassador Ken Salazar visits Nuevo Laredo

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWvoR_0eK7up5o00
Representatives from NADBank, the Nuevo Laredo government, Comapa Nuevo Laredo, CEAT and the National Water Commission of Conagua Comisión Nacional del Agua sign a proposal for resolving transboundary wastewater flows in the Rio Grande on Friday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Courtesy /NADBank)

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar visited Nuevo Laredo on Friday to sign an investment and financing proposal focused on reducing and preventing transboundary wastewater flows into the Rio Grande.

Nuevo Laredo will see an investment of $200,000 in technical assistance by the North American Development Bank for a needs assessment of the city’s wastewater treatment plants.

Furthermore, Salazar was briefed prior by members of the Binational Working Group and Overland Partners in a closed-door meeting regarding the designs and plans for the proposed Binational River Park project that will stretch over six river miles between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

According to the NADBank, the financial proposal will outline the investments necessary to replace old and deteriorated sanitary sewer and collection systems, rehabilitate or expand the wastewater treatment plants, and extend the sewer system to areas currently without service.

“Today we’re seeing the fruits of five years of work, showing that we’re now in a new era of binational cooperation. Our countries are now enjoying more and more shared prosperity by working together and integrating more closely. Two nations, one future,” Salazar said during the event.

Over $450,000 have been contributed to Nuevo Laredo and COMAPA, the local water utilities, through the bank’s Project Development Assistance Program. The program itself is funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which for a year and a half has seen NADBank working with Nuevo Laredo to eliminate untreated wastewater discharges into the river.

“NADBank is a unique binational instrument for bringing together all levels of government in both the U.S. and Mexico to collaborate on addressing shared environmental challenges, ultimately improving the quality of life for millions of residents in the region,” NADBank Deputy Managing Director John Beckham said.

Earlier this week, Nuevo Laredo Public Works Director Ignacio Quinones-Pena expressed that there is a large need to clean the river, starting with how the cities address the wastewater. He added that the binational support sets a stage for even more cooperation between nations, whether it be in the restoration of a clean river, a binational park or more.

cocampo@lmtonline.com

956-728-2567

Comments / 3

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo officials hope binational park project bolsters sister cities’ relationship

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar was briefed Friday with a presentation regarding the ongoing planning for the proposed Binational River Park project that would further bolster the cooperation and relationship between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. The park presentation highlighted multiple goals including the restoration of the ecology of the environment surrounding the river, embracing cultural identity, promoting economic vitality, enhancing safety and being a symbol of binational cooperation and affection. "The journey has begun, and we are ecstatic to engage in the beginning phases of this rewarding project alongside our sister city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas," Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Mexican company is creating infrastructure for fiber interconnectivity for both Laredos

One Mexican company is looking to interconnect their already established services to the City of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas and also extend into the United States into the Gateway City by offering their extensive infrastructure of fiber networks that extends more than 3,300 kms. Neutral Networks is a Mexican company focusing on fiber network interconnectivity by creating a neutral infrastructure unit in which clients can come and get their services in efforts to connect better carriers and operators of telecommunications between both countries while the service providers themselves choose how much they charge consumers. A forum was led by...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Trucker creates community hike for Laredo’s slain Marine

The legacy of Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza is thriving, and members of the community are not the only ones to know that as some from around the country do too. A man from Springfield, Missouri came to the Laredo area recently and spearheaded a hike in honor of Laredo's fallen Marine, gathering both family and local municipal leaders including City of Rio Bravo Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr., City of Rio Bravo Commissioner Amanda Aguero and other county leaders such as Pct. 1 Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez. The event was spearheaded by the Augustus McCarter - the...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Mayor Saenz broached possibility of border security road with Secretary Mayorkas

Mayor Pete Saenz brought up the possibility of a potential road connecting Eagle Pass to Laredo along the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month. The potential road he discussed would be located around Mines Road (FM 1472) and could also be used specifically as a road to help with border security - or a "virtual wall" as Saenz put it. "This came about as part of my conversation with Secretary (of Homeland Security Alejandro) Mayorkas," Saenz said. "I had the honor of visiting with him and, of course, he asked what the needs were in terms of border...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Webb Co. Elections Office forced to close for holiday by Texas Secretary of State

The Webb County Elections Office has been forced to close for the upcoming holiday. The local elections office stated on Saturday that it was made to close by the Texas Secretary of State after planning to remain open for voters. "The Webb County Elections Office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 for President's Day," the county said in a statement. "The Elections Office had planned to be open with the expectation of increasing voter participation. Unfortunately, the Texas Secretary of State has just...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Salazar
Laredo Morning Times

Suspected money smuggler busted at International Bridge 1

A man tried to smuggle more than $30,000 via the pedestrian lane of the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit. Modesto Zepeda was arrested and charged with bulk cash smuggling. Zepeda, a U.S. citizen, arrived on Feb. 14 at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge as a pedestrian. He gave a negative declaration for more than $10,000 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Further inspection yielded a bundle of cash inside Zepeda's wallet. Zepeda told CBP officers that the money was his. He stated he had $10,000. CBP officers told...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

USBP: Truck driver had 103 migrants in trailer

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly transporting more than 100 migrants, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 8:40 p.m. Feb. 15, a concerned citizen called the U.S. Border Patrol to report a possible human smuggling attempt. The concerned citizen stated that a red tractor hauling a white trailer was loaded with multiple migrants. An 18-wheeler matching the description arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint. The driver was identified as Derrick Lamar Patton. During his immigration inspection, a K-9 unit alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection, where authorities would discover 103 migrants inside the trailer. Patton allegedly agreed to provide a post-arrest statement to Homeland Security Investigations special agents. Patton stated he works as a commercial truck driver and was dispatched to Laredo to have his Qualcomm system in his tractor repaired. "Patton denied any knowledge of the (migrants) found in his trailer at the (Border Patrol) checkpoint," states the affidavit. Patton was charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Meth smuggling attempt halted at local international bridge

A man tried to smuggle more than $830,000 in meth through a Laredo international bridge using a commercial van, according to an arrest affidavit. Francisco Javier Hernandez-Castro, 37, was charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import a controlled substance. The case unfolded on Feb. 11, when Hernandez-Castro arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad displaying Mexican license plates. A secondary inspection of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 42.21 pounds of meth from within the driver side quarter panels of the vehicle. The contraband had an estimated street value...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
19
Followers
57
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy