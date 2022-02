Leicester City fell to Wolverhampton Wanderers by a score of 2-1 at Molineaux on Sunday afternoon. An early Ruben Neves goal was cancelled by an Ademola Lookman strike in the first half. Daniel Podence’s controversial effort from range was the only goal in the second period, as the Foxes were left to rue their poor finishing in an otherwise dominant performance.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO