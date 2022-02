Behind a five-run first inning, Texas A&M improved to 4-0 with a 9-3 win over Lamar (2-2) on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park. Kole Kaler got the rally started with a walk in the first inning and quickly moved to third after a double by Dylan Rock. Jack Moss drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly to score Kaler. Austin Bost added to the lead with a double to left center and scored one batter later after a base hit by Brett Minnich. Ryan Targac capped off the inning with a home run to right field in total eight players came to the plate for the Aggies in the first inning.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO