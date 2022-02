“I'm working at this consulting firm and I started watching The West Wing. And I don't know what prompted me to watch it, but I binged the entire thing,” Psaki told Lowe on his Literally! podcast, adding: “In a crazy way, (the show) really brought me back to come back to politics and I ended up coming back and doing the 2012 campaign, and traveling with then-President Obama on his reelection.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 HOURS AGO