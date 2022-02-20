ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin man who called 911 to thank police later arrested for 7th OWI

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HE00j_0eK7uEsH00
Arrested: A Wisconsin man was charged with OWI for the seventh time. (Chalabala/iStock)

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man faces his seventh drunken driving charge after deputies said he called authorities to thank them, hung up on them and then was later spotted driving erratically.

Daniel Tesnow, 47, of Madison, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding police, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told WMTV-TV. Tesnow also almost struck an oncoming vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Friday, Tesnow had called 911 from the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Blooming Grove, Wisconsin, to “thank the staff for their service” but abruptly hung up the phone, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

When a dispatcher called back, Tesnow “became angry,” Schaffer told the newspaper.

Shortly after the telephone call, dispatchers received a 911 call to report a possible drunk driver at a gas station in Stoughton, the Journal reported.

A deputy spotted the vehicle, which was allegedly “driving erratically” and nearly collided head-on with a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, WMTV reported.

The deputy was able to stop the driver in the town of Dunn and identified him as Tesnow, the Journal reported.

Tesnow was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail around 1:30 p.m. CST, the television station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Trial begins for only former officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Opening arguments will take place Wednesday in the trial for the sole Louisville, Kentucky, police officer charged in connection to the "no-knock" search warrant raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors. He allegedly fired...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Radio

Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy