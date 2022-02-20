ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinking red wine could help some men live longer — study

By Richard Hoffman
Cover picture for the articleFruit and vegetables contain many nutrients and minerals that play an important role in helping us maintain good health. Take flavonoids, for example. These are a group of naturally occurring compounds that are found in many foods — including citrus fruit, berries, red wine, and even dark chocolate....

