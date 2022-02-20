Snow Biker Killed in Avalanche in Southern Montana

In the late 1980's, the mule deer population in the US was on the decline. That's when the Mule Deer Foundation was founded and within a few years, the numbers were on rise. Conservation is the key to keeping the mule deer and black tail deer populations healthy and keeps the hunting opportunities and options open. Since 1988 the organization has helped strengthen the mule deer population all over the western US including Wyoming. According to the website Muledeer.org.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO