GOP state lawmaker sues over state Capitol mask requirements

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE TWENTY- SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT MC HENRY COUNTY, 2200 NORTH SEMINARY AVENUE, WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS ESTATE OF Patsy Lowery, DECEASED 22 PR 24 Notice is given of the death of the above named decedent. Letters of Office were issued to Christopher Ulloa, 15471 Elk Ridge Lane, Apt. 6, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63017, as Independent Administrator, whose attorney is Colleen McNulty, Garofalo Law Group, 161 North Clark Street, Suite 1600, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Notice is given to Jeffrey Lowery, Kyle Lowrey, Michael Lowery and Stephanie Ulloa, Heirs of the Decedent whose names or addresses were not stated in the petition for independent administration that an order was entered on February 3, 2022, granting independent administration of the estate. This means that the administrator will not have to obtain court orders of filed estate papers in court during probate. The estate will be administered without court supervision unless interested persons ask the court to become involved. Claims against the estate may be filed with the clerk or with the representative, or both, on or before August 23, 2022, or, if mailing or delivery of a notice from the representative is required by section 18-3 of the Probate Act of 1975, the date stated in that notice. Any claim not filed on or before that date is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the clerk must be mailed or delivered by the claimant to the representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. E-filing is now mandatory for documents in civil cases with limited exemptions. To e-file, you must first create an account with an e-filing service provider. Visit http://efile.illinoiscourts. gov/service-providers.htm to learn more and to select a service provider. If you need additional help or have trouble e-filing, visit http://www.illinoiscourts. gov/FAQ/gethelp.asp. Colleen McNulty Garofalo Law Group (48743) 161 North Clark Street, Suite 1600 Chicago, Illinois 60601 (312)753-6000 I3187963 (4578210) , posted 02/23/2022.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO