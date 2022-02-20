ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

School accused of racial discrimination over COVID protocols

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former University of Delaware police officer has accused the school and its police chief of racial discrimination, claiming in a federal lawsuit that he was fired after calling out his superiors for risking officers’ health during the height of the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

KCCI.com

Iowa school employee accused of racial slur placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines middle school employee is now on administrative leave. According to The Des Moines Public School District, a Goodrell Middle School worker is under investigation for using a racial slur. The district sent KCCI a statement saying that it takes any accusation of...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Tesla accused of systemic racial discrimination in California lawsuit

Tesla is being sued over allegations of systemic racial discrimination at the company’s California facilities, a state regulatory agency announced late Wednesday. Tesla said ahead of the lawsuit that such action was "misguided." Driving the news: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) director Kevin Kish said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Delaware State
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gwinnett Daily Post

After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater

A 79-year-old man is finally standing trial this week, eight years after he fatally shot a man who was texting in a Florida movie theater. Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Chad Oulson in January 2014. Jury selection took place over four days last week, ending Thursday when six jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, according to Stephen Thompson, a spokesperson for Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
#Covid#Racial Discrimination#University Of Delaware#Racism#Ap#The News Journal#Covid 19 Positive#African American#Caucasian
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

Inmates in all of America's federal prisons have been confined to their cells since Monday evening as a precaution after a deadly fight broke out at a Texas penitentiary. Fights in America's prisons are not rare, but normally result in only localized responses, such as confining inmates to their cells or suspending visits to individual facilities where violence has broken out.
BEAUMONT, TX
blavity.com

Tesla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Subjecting Black Employees To Years Of Racism

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, saying Black employees at the company's location in Fremont, California have been subjected to racism and harassment for the past decade. The complaint, filed by the state this week, points to several instances of racist language being used towards Black employees at Elon Musk's company, NPR reports.
FREMONT, CA
Essence

Kansas Man Pleads Guilty To Yelling Racial Slurs At Black Man Walking In “White” Town

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Colton Donner pulled a knife after spotting a man walking along the street. Colton Donner, 27, pled guilty to one count of Interference with Housing last week, Thursday, Feb. 10, according to court documents obtained by McClatchy News. The Kansas man was accused of threatening a Black man with a knife and hurling racial slurs for walking in a predominantly white neighborhood.He faces up to a decade in prison, federal prosecutors say.
KANSAS STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Seems to Think Discrimination Is When You Try to Remedy Discrimination

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court continues its run of nullifying constitutional rights by shadow docket, while insisting that it is doing no such thing. On Monday, the Court blocked a ruling—written by a panel of three federal judges, two of whom were appointed by President Donald Trump—that found that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew a congressional map with one majority-Black district out of seven rather than two, in a state where Black people make up more than a quarter of the population. Five of the justices disagreed with the lower court’s decision, but only Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained his rationale in an opinion joined by Samuel Alito, arguing that complying with the 15th Amendment would just be too much work.
ALABAMA STATE

