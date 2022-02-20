ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The truth about aging

By Karen Owoc
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2NJ6_0eK7stpy00

(KRON) — You may feel doomed to eventually being hard of hearing, to falling down, having aches and pains, and being depressed about growing old, but the truth is, as outlined in my newly released book, “Athletes in Aprons: The Nutrition Playbook to Break 100” , you can control how fast you age and how well you feel.

Conditions Common With Aging

How you live is a powerful predictor of how long and how functional you’ll be well into your 80’s, 90’s and beyond. There are several simple ways to improve your health and actually counteract conditions common with aging by simply paying attention to what you eat.

Hearing Loss

Longevity tip #1 : Eat more high-quality plant-based foods.

Adequate blood flow in your arteries is essential for proper ear function.

Foods that are unhealthy for your heart, such as animal-based foods, refined grains, added sugars, and ­unhealthy fats, lead to plaque build-up in the arteries and are unhealthy for your hearing.

Improve your cholesterol levels and lower your blood pressure to enhance blood flow. Studies show a 30% lower risk of hearing loss in 81,000 women who followed a heart-healthy diet.

Hearing Loss and Dementia

The brain shrinks 5% per decade after age 40, and the rate of decline increases after age 70, increasing risk for dementia. When hearing is impaired, the auditory areas of the brain atrophy (shrink) from not being stimulated.

Per a 12-year study by John Hopkins researchers, hearing loss was associated with dementia:

  • Mild hearing loss doubled the risk for developing dementia.
  • Moderate hearing loss tripled the risk.
  • Severe hearing impairment increased the risk by five times.

Poor Balance

Longevity tip #2 : Eat enough healthy protein and vitamin C.

One common cause of poor balance and the loss of functional independence is sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss).

Muscles cannot stay strong without an adequate intake of protein. Without strong muscles to support your joints, you can’t balance and hold your body erect, resulting in a greater risk of suffering from a serious and even life-threatening fall.

Eat Enough Protein and Vitamin C

On average, older adults should aim for at least 0.6 gram of protein per pound of “ideal” body weight per day. For example, a person with an ideal body weight of 150 pounds needs about 90 grams of protein.

Many older adults skip protein in the morning (e.g., a piece of toast and a cup of coffee), but it’s important to deliver protein to your muscles throughout the day. Include protein at every meal.

Researchers found that older men and women who consumed adequate vitamin C had an average of 1.6% to 3.4% more muscle mass. A cup of strawberries, 1/2 cup red bell pepper, or 1/4 cup cantaloupe would provide the recommended daily amount of vitamin C.

Joint Pain

Longevity tip #3: Eat more fiber. Fiber is a carbohydrate found in plant foods, such as beans, fruit, grains, nuts, and vegetables.

Degenerative arthritis (osteoarthritis) is a leading cause of disability in the U.S.

Researchers found that adults who ate 20 grams of fiber per day had a 30% lower risk of knee osteoarthritis than those who ate 8 grams, whereas those who ate 25 grams of fiber per day had a 61% lower risk than those who consumed 14 grams.

How to Fill Your Plate at Each Meal

You’ll be sure to consume adequate fiber if you proportion your plate like this:

  • 1/2 your plate with non-starchy vegetables
  • 1/4 with starchy vegetables or whole grains
  • 1/4 with plant-based protein (e.g., tofu, lentils, nuts on omega-rich fish 1-2 times per week)

Depression

Longevity tip #4: Replace refined carbs with whole grains, and increase vitamin D intake. When depressed, people often turn to their “comfort foods” (refined carbs, sugar, and fat) that may soothe their emotions for a few minutes, but actually cause moods to crash.

Depression and Dementia

Depression is more than feeling down or sad, studies show it may also physically change your brain — that is, parts of the brain shrink in people who suffer from depression, which increase risk of dementia.

Vitamin D

A study found that those with vitamin D deficiency were more likely to develop depression. Consume more fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, herring), mushrooms*, fortified milk and breakfast cereals.

*Mushrooms are like humans and can produce vitamin D when exposed to UV light. Eat mushrooms treated with UV light because mushrooms grown in the dark contain very little D.

The Takeaway: A plant-centered lifestyle is beneficial to preventing disease as well as resisting the negative effects of aging. Focus on eating whole foods (minimally processed) and watching your plate “proportions” to keep meals healthy and balanced.

Karen Owoc, ACSM-CEP, ACSM/ACS-CET, is a clinical exercise physiologist in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center, health educator, and author of “Athletes in Aprons: The Nutrition Playbook to Break 100”. karenowoc.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Facts and myths about eating disorders

Next week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, but I think more than just a week is needed to raise awareness of the seriousness of eating disorders. These conditions, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder, affect 28.8 million Americans today. During the past 15 years working...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Vitamin A#Vitamin D Deficiency#Loss Longevity#Balance Longevity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
NUTRITION
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy