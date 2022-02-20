ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Further Updates The Space Hippie 04 With An “Oreo” Colorway

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a notable amount of savvy sneaker enthusiasts has publicized its dislike of how Nike has handled the Space Hippie 04 since debuting it in June 2020, the silhouette continues to emerge in new ensembles. Having recently undergone modifications to its original design, the geared-towards-women model...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 6 has been blessed with some new colorways, as well as a retro here and there. The shoe is now over 30 years old, and in the eyes of Jordan Brand, this is a massive milestone that needs to be celebrated. In 2022, the shoe is set to receive even more retros, with one of them being a colorway that first appeared back in 2000.
NFL
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Dark Marina Blue’ This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 High is hitting shelves soon. Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS launch calendar that Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe will release in a new “Dark Marina Blue” colorway before month’s end. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High dons a classic two-tone color blocking with black working its way onto the base of the leather upper and is offset by dark marina blue hues on the overlay panels as...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Swoosh#Space Hippie#Nike Cortez#Space Yarn#Nike Space#The Crater Foam#Nike Grind
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

John Geiger Turns Nike Lawsuit Into an NFT

John Geiger hasn’t been shy about publicizing his legal battle with Nike, and now the designer is turning the brand’s lawsuit against him into an NFT. His eponymous brand announced the release its debut NFTs, the JG Lawsuit NFT, which will drop in Gold, Silver and Bronze editions. According to the company, the digital imagery will feature a copy of Nike’s lawsuit against Geiger, as well as the John Geiger GF-01 sneaker. “The JG Lawsuit NFT will harness our lawsuit versus Nike, which has created even more of a loyal following as Nike continues to engage in frivolous lawsuits that seem to...
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Kid’s Nike Air Max 97 Arrives With Jumbo Letter Patches

Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Nike Air Max 97 is expected to return in original colorways before the end of 2022. And while the Swoosh is surely occupied with getting all the details right on those retros, it’s also invested some energy in re-imagining Christian Tresser’s iconic design in new styles.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Pairs Up The Gold/Silver Dunks With A Matching Air Max 90

With the first month of 2022 out of the way, NIKE, Inc. has begun revealing droves of new footwear products created under thematic banner. For its latest proposition, the North American conglomerate has unveiled a Nike Air Max 90 covered in hits of metallic silver and gold. Following up a...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.
APPAREL
Complex

Jordan Brand Says Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ Not Releasing

Among the many unreleased Off-White x Nike sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh is a “Bred” Air Jordan 4s first seen with a group of samples in Abloh’s 2019 “Figures of Speech” exhibit at MCA Chicago. Pairs of unconfirmed legitimacy show up from time...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

An Alternate Sample Of The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Is Revealed

Tinker Hatfield’s ability to pull design inspiration from outside sources laid the groundwork for storytelling within design. For the Air Jordan 14, the legendary architect looked toward one of the cars in MJ’s fleet – specifically the Ferrari 550 M. In 2014, the concept came full circle with an all-red iteration of the Air Jordan 14, an unofficial nod to the Italian supercar.
CARS
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy