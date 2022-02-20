Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Not playing Sunday

Midway through this fifth consecutive defeat, Yanni Gourde and his Kraken teammates knew they had another horror show on their hands. They were already down four goals to the New York Islanders, giving up four times the shots as they had in their favor and falling into much the same defensive zone trap as they had in a prior night’s loss in Vancouver. And while Gourde would finally wake up his team by scoring in the latter part of Tuesday night’s middle frame, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 loss in their first game back at Climate Pledge Arena following a tough road trip through Western Canada.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO