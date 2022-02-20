Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Not playing Sunday

Jared McCann, Mark Giordano score, but Kraken can't overcome offensive push from Vancouver. On the road in Vancouver, the Kraken fought back from an early one-goal deficit and built a 2-1 lead over the Canucks after the opening period, but the Canucks' ability to tilt the ice their way offensively was strong enough to earn four more goals and the 5-2 win. Making his first start in 10 days, Chris Driedger put forth a valiant effort stopping 41 of 45 pucks faced, a season high for the team in shots faced and a season high for the player in saves made.
