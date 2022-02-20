ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Not playing Sunday

Wahlstrom (upper body) will not participate in Sunday's game against Montreal,...

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NHL
Oliver Wahlstrom
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting Sunday

Sorokin will defend the blue paint Sunday against visiting Montreal, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Sorokin will make his sixth consecutive start Sunday. The 26-year-old has gone 2-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .905 save percentage over the last five games. On the road, the Canadiens have posted a 3-16-6 record while averaging 27.8 shots on goal and 2.24 goals for. Sorokin stopped 36 of 38 shots en route to a 6-2 victory over Montreal on Nov. 4.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs former first-round pick Rodion Amirov diagnosed with brain tumor

The Toronto Maple Leafs released a shocking and heartbreaking message to fans Wednesday. Rodion Amirov, the team’s first-round draft pick from 2020, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The young forward is receiving medical attention at a facility in Germany after extensive testing the last few months led to this discovery. General manager Kyle Dubas explained:
HOCKEY
#Islanders#Montreal#Seattle
Newsday

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin makes clutch saves in third period

SEATTLE — The final score looked lopsided and the game certainly was for the first 30 minutes. But it stayed that way only because Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin was so good in the third period. Sorokin made nine of his 23 saves in the final 20 minutes as the...
NHL
New York Post

Nils Lundkvist, Vitali Kravtsov top list of players Rangers could deal as deadline approaches

Sign up here to get Inside the Rangers delivered to your inbox each Tuesday morning. With the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline steadily approaching, the Rangers are expected to be buyers. Reinforcements are needed if the Rangers hope to succeed in the playoffs, and the organization has an enticing pool of young players and prospects who are sure to have general managers around the league checking in with team president Chris Drury.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Tarasenko expected back for Blues at Flyers

Maple Leafs acquire goalie Hutton in trade; Mantha practices with Capitals in no-contact jersey. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to return to the lineup for the Blues against the Philadelphia...
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver

Jared McCann, Mark Giordano score, but Kraken can't overcome offensive push from Vancouver. On the road in Vancouver, the Kraken fought back from an early one-goal deficit and built a 2-1 lead over the Canucks after the opening period, but the Canucks' ability to tilt the ice their way offensively was strong enough to earn four more goals and the 5-2 win. Making his first start in 10 days, Chris Driedger put forth a valiant effort stopping 41 of 45 pucks faced, a season high for the team in shots faced and a season high for the player in saves made.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Seattle Times

New York Islanders overwhelm Seattle Kraken, push losing streak to five games

Midway through this fifth consecutive defeat, Yanni Gourde and his Kraken teammates knew they had another horror show on their hands. They were already down four goals to the New York Islanders, giving up four times the shots as they had in their favor and falling into much the same defensive zone trap as they had in a prior night’s loss in Vancouver. And while Gourde would finally wake up his team by scoring in the latter part of Tuesday night’s middle frame, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 loss in their first game back at Climate Pledge Arena following a tough road trip through Western Canada.
NHL
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov and Wahlstrom Join Practice

Semyon Varlamov and Oliver Wahlstrom joined the team for practice in Seattle on Monday. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov and winger Oliver Wahlstrom joined the team for practice in Seattle on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. In addition to joining practice, Varlamov was activated from the team's COVID non-roster after being placed...
NHL
NHL

NHL launches NHL Street to bring ball hockey to kids across North America

Program aimed at breaking down barriers of accessibility, affordability. It's time to take the game from the ice to the streets. The NHL is launching NHL Street, a program designed to build a new era in street hockey that is fun, relevant, and aimed at getting more kids involved in playing the game.
NHL
NHL

Jake Oettinger named NHL's Third Star of the Week

The 23-year-old's week featured a career-high 46-save effort in a 4-1 win over Colorado, 0.98 goals-against average and .972 save percentage. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was named the NHL's third star of the week for the week ending Feb. 20. Oettinger stopped 104 of the 107 shots he faced, compiling...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Senators 4, Wild 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's defeat Tuesday night in Ottawa. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 4-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario on Tuesday night:. 1. Two more for 22. On 2/22/22, it was fitting that the Wild's No....
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
Fox News

Jack Eichel's 1st Vegas goal leads Golden Knights past Sharks

Jack Eichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks for the 10th straight time with a 4-1 win Sunday night. Eichel’s goal came in his third game back from artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November as he finished off a nifty give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson. It was his first goal since Jan. 28, 2021, with Buffalo.
NHL

