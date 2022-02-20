ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT star Gio Reyna suffers leg injury in Germany

 2 days ago

United States men’s national team forward Giovanni Reyna left Sunday’s match with his Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with an apparent leg injury.

Reyna, 19, only recently returned to action after sitting out five months with a hamstring injury. This was his first start since August.

He walked off the pitch in tears after being replaced in the 30th minute of the match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The U.S. team’s next World Cup qualifying match is against Mexico on March 24 in Mexico City.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Giovanni Reyna
