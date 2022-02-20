Man injured as house fire displaces 3 in Chesapeake

A man was injured Sunday morning in a house fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called at 9:18 a.m. to the 5000 block of Bute Street in the Western Branch section of the city.

The man was home when the fire started but was able to escape before firefighters arrived, according to a news release from the fire department. He was taken to a local hospital, though a fire department spokesman could not comment on the nature or severity of his injuries.

The fire department said smoke and fire were coming from the two-story house.

Rescuers found one dog inside the home that was uninjured, the release said.

The fire was extinguished by 9:41 a.m.

Three people lived in the home and were displaced by the fire.

