WEST CHESTER, PA — The Borough of West Chester recently announced it is seeking applicants and will conduct interviews to fill a vacancy on the Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission advises the Borough Council and the Mayor in the hiring of all personnel in police officer positions in the Police Department of the Borough of West Chester; participates in all tasks associated with the examinations for appointment to a police officer position in the Police Department of the Borough of West Chester; and, adheres to all the rules, regulations and procedures of the Civil Service Commission. Candidates must be Borough of West Chester residents.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO