The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is almost here and based on this latest video Ferrari is nearing the end of development. In this latest spy video, we see a Ferrari Purosangue prototype testing on the roads near the Ferrari Maranello factory, which is quite normal for prototype Ferrari spotting. The interesting bit surrounds the unique camo approach used by Ferrari. In addition to the black fabric wrap, Ferrari has elected to cover the car in blue tape. For anyone who’s painted recently, a project covered in blue tape is the universal sign for a work in progress and we appreciate Ferrari letting us know the status of the Purosangue.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO