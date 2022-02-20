ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Release Gory New Red Band Trailer for ‘Studio 666′

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Caution! There are spoilers ahead... Enter at your own risk. Foo Fighters released a new red band trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy Studio 666 on Feb. 18. Although it doesn't really reveal more information about the movie's plot, it does give viewers a sense of the gore level for the film....

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
Dave Grohl has recorded an entire album of metal music to coincide with the release of Foo Fighters' new horror movie, Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's recorded an entire metal album for Dream Widow, the fictitious band that appears in the upcoming feature-length horror movie, Studio 666. The plot of the film sees the Foo Fighters set up to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to find supernatural forces threatening “both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.
Taylor Hawkins
Howard Stern
Dave Grohl
Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Willow Drops Out of Billie Eilish Tour Due to ‘Production Limitations’

Bad news, Willow fans. The rising star announced on Tuesday (Feb. 8) that she’s pulling out of opening for Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever, the World Tour. “Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve,” she tweeted. “Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!”
‘Mad Max’ Crew Details Explosive Charlize Theron-Tom Hardy Fight: ‘She’s Swearing Her Head Off at Him’

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” oral history book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome” is now available for purchase, and with it comes a lot of new information about the set feud between leading actors Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. As Theron explains in the book (via Vanity Fair), “It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse — and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that.”
Natasha Bassett: 5 Things On Elon Musk’s New Gal Pal & Actress, 29, Spotted On His Private Jet

Here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old actress who was spotted leaving Elon Musk’s private jet and has reportedly been ‘dating’ the Tesla CEO. Elon Musk, 50, has seemingly moved on from his ex Grimes and appears to be hitting it off with Natasha Bassett. The 29-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Tesla CEO’s private jet on Thursday, February 17. She tried to protect her identity with a long black trench coat and sunglasses but a source close to Elon confirmed to HollywoodLife that the “mystery woman” is in fact Natasha and weighed in on their relationship status. Our insider claimed Elon and Natasha “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.” Here’s everything you need to know about Elon’s potential girlfriend.
Watch Slash and the Conspirators Cover Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ at Tour Launch

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators launched their River Is Rising tour Tuesday night at the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon. The set mixed songs from their new LP 4 along with selections from their previous albums, Slash’s Snakepit catalog, and Slash’s 2010 solo album. There were no Guns N’ Roses covers, but they did tackle the 1991 Lenny Kravitz song “Always on the Run” that Slash co-wrote.
Comments / 0

