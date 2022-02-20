ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU offers 4-star edge rusher out of Utah

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
Hunter Clegg is a 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound edge rusher from American Fork, Utah. Hunter plays a multitude of positions for the American Fork Cavemen football team. He plays edge rusher, wide receiver, tight end, and offensive tackle. The Cavemen went 7-4 last year and failed to make the playoffs.

Clegg’s recruitment has picked up here recently as he has received offers from Washington, West Virginia, Arizona, and LSU since January. He has a crystal ball projection to go play for the Utah Utes, which would make sense if he wants to play close to home. American Fork is only 33 minutes away from the University of Utah.

Don’t count Brian Kelly out, though. He’s the kind of coach that can go into the heart of Utah and bring a kid back to the boot.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 166 3 19

Rivals 3 – 5 28

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 142 2 19

247 Composite 4 264 4 23

Vitals

Hometown American Fork, Utah

Projected Position EDGE

Height 6-4

Weight 235

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 19, 2022
  • No visits yet

Offers

  • LSU
  • Utah
  • Baylor
  • Arizona
  • Stanford

Crystal Ball

Film

