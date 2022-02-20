Man allegedly throws Muncie man's remains off mountain overhang, found years later

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WRTV) — A Tennessee man faces several charges, including murder, after he allegedly told police he killed a man and dumped the remains off a "steep mountain overhang."

Mark Trent of Muncie was reported missing in March 2016. A probable cause affidavit stated that Ian Shelden lived with Mark Trent for a couple months in 2015 but moved out in 2016.

During their investigation, deputies learned Trent's bank accounts were still active and purchases and withdrawals were made from his accounts in four states from March-August 2016. Investigators did not believe Trent was using them.

In October 2021, after receiving a tip from one of Trent's family members, investigators traveled to Tennessee to talk to Shelden.

The affidavit says Shelden told investigators two different stories about what happened to Trent. During the second interview, Shelden said he hit Trent multiple times with a “tent stake” in a bedroom and once Trent was dead, Shelden bought a tote at Walmart, put Trent's body in it and drove to Tennessee, where the remains were dropped.

Shelden took investigators to where Trent's body was and the bones were positively identified.

The medical examiner ruled Trent died from blunt force injuries of the head.

Shelden is currently being held in Tennessee on allegations of abusing a corpse. The process to extradite Shelden to Delaware County is underway, prosecutors said.

In Indiana, Shelden faces murder, obstruction of justice, auto theft, fraud and theft charges. Online court records did not show an initial hearing for Shelden on Sunday.