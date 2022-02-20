ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Man fatally struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach

By Brooke Baitinger, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Saturday morning, and police said he intentionally got on the tracks.

It happened around 8 a.m. near Gulfstream Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. It’s the latest in a spate of collisions plaguing the higher-speed passenger trains since the railroad recently resumed operations.

It’s the fifth incident involving Brightline trains in the last week.

Last Sunday, a West Palm Beach man died in Lake Worth Beach after his car was hit by a Brightline train. The Sheriff’s Office said Hidegalde Perez, 48. drove around the eastbound arm and in between the crosswalk safety arm on the north side of the road, into the path of the Brightline train.

Late Tuesday, another person died in a collision with a train. Earlier that day, a woman and baby left their car when it became stuck on the Brightline tracks in Delray Beach.

On Wednesday, another motorist tried to beat a Brightline train , leaving him with incapacitating injuries and a decimated car.

Comments / 4

Jerry
2d ago

none of these are the trains fault. suicides and júst plain foolish behavior. People trying to beat the train. Darwin at work.

Reply
4
 

More
