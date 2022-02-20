ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News is providing funding for micro-businesses in the Southeast Community

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 2 days ago

Newport News is offering grants to businesses with fewer than five employees in the Southeast Community.

The Economic Development Authority established a pilot program that will offer grants ranging from $500 to $3,500 to eligible for-profit micro-businesses. Not-for-profit businesses, organizations and entities are not eligible for the grant.

The one-time funds may be used to create, expand or maintain a micro-business. The money is disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eighteen months after receiving grant funds, businesses that fulfill the requirements of the program may apply for additional supplemental funds that will not exceed $1,500.

Some of the requirements for the program include a City of Newport News business license, a business plan and pre-approved counseling sessions or workshops. Those eligible must also be up-to-date on payments for all local taxes and fees.

Eligible business owners must be considered low to moderate-income or their business must be located in a low to moderate-income area.

For a full list of program information visit https://www.nnva.gov/2723/Newport-News-Micro-Enterprise-Grant-Prog .

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Press

You might be able to help: Day service center in Newport News wants to connect people experiencing homelessness with reliable transportation

Do you have a new or gently used bicycle you don’t need? The Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center in Newport News wants to give it a purpose. The center recently launched its “Bike Back to Work” initiative. The program will give bicycles to adults without reliable transportation who are experiencing — or at risk for experiencing — homelessness. Patrons at the day service center will need ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Coast Guard workload has grown in Hampton Roads, Kaine and Luria say

After an hour flying with a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew over Hampton Roads, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk, said they’re both struck with how much has piled on Hampton Roads Coast Guardsmen’s workload lately. And they’re concerned that the Coast Guard may not have all the resources they need. With a surge in shipping traffic, major construction projects on the ...
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
764
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy