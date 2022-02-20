Newport News is providing funding for micro-businesses in the Southeast Community

Newport News is offering grants to businesses with fewer than five employees in the Southeast Community.

The Economic Development Authority established a pilot program that will offer grants ranging from $500 to $3,500 to eligible for-profit micro-businesses. Not-for-profit businesses, organizations and entities are not eligible for the grant.

The one-time funds may be used to create, expand or maintain a micro-business. The money is disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eighteen months after receiving grant funds, businesses that fulfill the requirements of the program may apply for additional supplemental funds that will not exceed $1,500.

Some of the requirements for the program include a City of Newport News business license, a business plan and pre-approved counseling sessions or workshops. Those eligible must also be up-to-date on payments for all local taxes and fees.

Eligible business owners must be considered low to moderate-income or their business must be located in a low to moderate-income area.

For a full list of program information visit https://www.nnva.gov/2723/Newport-News-Micro-Enterprise-Grant-Prog .

