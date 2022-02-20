Flatlands EMS hosts bone marrow donor registration

The Flatlands Volunteer Ambulance Corps is hosting a bone marrow donor registration event at the Flatlands Volunteer Ambulance.

The event is aimed to answer questions about the process and to help registrants do a swab on the inside of their cheek to be entered into the database.

About 37 million people worldwide are currently in the bone marrow registry, which is a small amount. News 12 is told matches are based off ethnic backgrounds and there is a need to diversify the registry so more people can find a match



Organizers say when someone is at the point of needing a bone marrow or stem cell transplant, it is their only hope of survival. Registration will be open until 4 p.m.