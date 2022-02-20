ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Restaurant/Bar Put Up For Sale, Owner Announces

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
The Anchor in Kingston Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One of the owners of a well-known Hudson Valley restaurant and bar announced that the building is up for sale and the restaurant will eventually close its doors.

The building that houses The Anchor in Ulster County has been listed, according to an announcement from owner Brandy Walters on Monday, Feb. 14.

Walters said the business will remain open for the time being.

"We started this journey almost 11 years ago as Rondout Music Lounge...I can honestly say I have put everything I have into this business," she said in a Facebook post. "The amount of community support is way more than I could ever ask for. I don't think I could ever truly express the gratitude I feel...this experience has truly made me a better person."

The Anchor is located at 744 Broadway in Kingston.

"Unfortunately, we need to close this door in order to open a new one," Walters said. "This has truly been one of the hardest decisions of my life...I love my staff, I love this community, I love The Anchor, and I even love this building! There is no telling how long this transition is going to take and we are keeping our doors open until the very end."

